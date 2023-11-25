Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $78,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.19.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

