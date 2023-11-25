WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Cut to $88.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $98.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.17.

WEC stock opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

