Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

