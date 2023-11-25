West Financial Advisors LLC Buys 125 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after buying an additional 11,181,673 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after buying an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.57. 9,480,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,693,474. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $414.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.26.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

