West Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

West Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 331,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after purchasing an additional 52,595 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.50. The company had a trading volume of 141,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,734. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.30. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $157.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

