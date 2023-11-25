Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Announces $0.05 — Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:PAI opened at $11.52 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
