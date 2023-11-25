Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Announces $0.05 — Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:PAI opened at $11.52 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 69.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 57.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

