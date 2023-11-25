Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of WEA opened at $10.57 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86,250 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.