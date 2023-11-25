Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of WEA opened at $10.57 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
