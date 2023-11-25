Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $48.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

WDC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.29.

Get Western Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.