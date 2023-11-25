Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Western Midstream Partners

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $28.87.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $776.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.38 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.