White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 348 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,298. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,208,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

