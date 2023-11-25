White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $978.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,478. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $514.83 and a 52 week high of $999.87. The firm has a market cap of $404.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $881.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $849.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.05.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

