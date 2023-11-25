White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Has $827,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.57.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Home Depot stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.70. 1,259,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile



The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

