White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,810 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $88,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,536. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

