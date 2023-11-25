White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 2.0% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.00. 975,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,334. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,339 shares of company stock worth $11,200,486 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

