White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,039. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

