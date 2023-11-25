White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 25.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $619.43. 942,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $551.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $624.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

