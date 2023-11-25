White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 506 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.5% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 32,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,773,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $133,552,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 17.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $717.50. 300,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $397.06 and a 52 week high of $728.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.78.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,249 shares of company stock worth $6,364,451. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

