White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 537 Shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DBOC)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DBOC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.64% of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS DBOC remained flat at $31.56 during trading on Friday. 561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (DBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY & QQQ shares while providing a buffer on SPYs loss over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

