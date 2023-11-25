White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,019 Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,618 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 798,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,871,000 after buying an additional 52,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 245,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 47,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter.

XMPT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. 3,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0684 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

