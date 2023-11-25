White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 3.0% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 183,401 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,300,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,316,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $78.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,807 shares. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.35.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.