WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WHF. B. Riley lifted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut WhiteHorse Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.63.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $284.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. This is a boost from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 217.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.