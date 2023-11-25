Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.40% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $99,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTW. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.1 %

WTW stock opened at $244.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WTW

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

