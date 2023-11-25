Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,116 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 94,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $244.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

