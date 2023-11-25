Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $52.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

XENE opened at $28.97 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.