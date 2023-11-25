XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 262 ($3.28) target price on the stock.

XPS Pensions Group Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of XPS stock opened at GBX 238 ($2.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £493.95 million, a PE ratio of 3,400.00 and a beta of 0.44. XPS Pensions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 133.50 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 238 ($2.98). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 206.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 188.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47.

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,428.57%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

