Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $104.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Melius upgraded Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.30.

NYSE XYL opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

