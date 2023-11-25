Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 303.5% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $128.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.13. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.