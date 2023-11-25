Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,183 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum China by 140.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Yum China by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC upped their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

