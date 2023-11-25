Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

ZM has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.84.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $654,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $671,022.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,415 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,297 in the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

