11,088 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 79.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,025,000 after buying an additional 2,557,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after buying an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AIG opened at $65.21 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American International Group

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.