14,146 Shares in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,320,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,086,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,412,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,898,000 after buying an additional 1,538,788 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,175,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 1,129,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 1,029,768 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borr Drilling Trading Up 3.2 %

Borr Drilling stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. Borr Drilling Limited has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $995.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 3.21.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

