14,729 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.44%.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

