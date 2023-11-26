16,057 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 92.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 36,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,457,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.2 %

MKTX opened at $231.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.22. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.27.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

