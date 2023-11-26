16,600 Shares in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 2seventy bio by 754.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in 2seventy bio by 896.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSVT shares. SVB Leerink downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 30th. Guggenheim downgraded 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

2seventy bio Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

2seventy bio Profile

(Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.