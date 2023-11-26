1,704 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $2,273,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.17.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.06.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

