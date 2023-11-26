2,325 Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 416.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 30,800.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 73.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medifast news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $414,632.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at $158,968.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MED opened at $66.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.59. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $131.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $235.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.10 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Medifast in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

