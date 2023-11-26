3,002 Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,002 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $46,644,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,075,000 after acquiring an additional 527,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in THOR Industries by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 163,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in THOR Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,534,000 after acquiring an additional 160,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $101.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.01. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.63.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

