36,970 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.5 %

AMN opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $124.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average is $90.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMN. TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

