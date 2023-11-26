5,966 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chemours by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,583,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,993,000 after buying an additional 3,608,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,791,000 after buying an additional 3,427,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $47,013,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 946,210 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Chemours Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is -48.31%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

