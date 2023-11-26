6,224 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $47,876,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Steven Madden by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 374.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 740,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,185,000 after acquiring an additional 584,156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 563,607 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $15,660,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $37.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $552.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

