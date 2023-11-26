649,032 Shares in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 649,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,893,000. Capital World Investors owned 3.71% of MasterCraft Boat at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 48,070 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 78,786 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.8% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 166,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 132,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $2,916,462.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,001,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,171,140.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 132,146 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,916,462.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,001,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,171,140.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $138,544.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,537.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.78. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.88 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 41.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MasterCraft Boat

About MasterCraft Boat

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.