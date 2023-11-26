6,735 Shares in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Avista by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Avista’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

