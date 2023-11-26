728,000 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Bought by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 728,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,000. Vale makes up 4.9% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vale by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334,786 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.7% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,402,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,162 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 54.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,683,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,470,000 after buying an additional 2,365,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in Vale by 193.8% during the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 2,916,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,136,000 after buying an additional 1,923,765 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Vale Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VALE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.06. 12,535,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,949,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.90. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

