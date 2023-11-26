839,463 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 839,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,443,000. Capital World Investors owned about 0.59% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

IONS opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $50.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $173,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,282 shares of company stock valued at $934,603 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

