9,147 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in ExlService by 1,148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in ExlService by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,425,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. 260,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,038. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

