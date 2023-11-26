97,141 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Purchased by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.79. The company had a trading volume of 931,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1788 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

