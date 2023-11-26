AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 234,920 shares during the quarter. AAR comprises approximately 3.0% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.51% of AAR worth $70,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 160.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $691,829.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,849,052.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $691,829.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,849,052.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $512,096.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

NYSE:AIR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.89. 50,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,396. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.64. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.69.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

