AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

AbbVie stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.33 and its 200 day moving average is $143.66. The company has a market cap of $244.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

