Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $75.00 at UBS Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANF. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of ANF opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $75.32. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 48,078 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

