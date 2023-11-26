AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Position Reduced by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,951 shares during the quarter. AdaptHealth accounts for 1.5% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 2.15% of AdaptHealth worth $35,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 653.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

AdaptHealth Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 280,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,124. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $804.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Profile

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.